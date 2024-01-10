Bong Joon-ho fans furious with new film delay

Bong Joon-ho’s latest movie, Mickey 17, has been delayed indefinitely, and excited fans are not happy about it.

The director has written, directed and coproduced the sci-fi film, based on the 2022 novel titled Mickey7, by Edward Ashton.

Set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures, it will star Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette.

Despite production concluding in December 2022, the movie has been taken off the release schedule for 2024, reportedly due to the impacts of the SAG-AFTRA strike in summer 2023, causing delays in post-production.

Fans are disappointed about the delay of the highly-anticipated movie, and are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Some are not surprised, with one user posting on among many memes on X/Twitter: “Well we all saw this one coming” and others just dreading the movie not happening at all: “As long as it’s not cancelled it’s fine.”

Others are predicting that Warner Bros. Pictures are waiting until later in the year, with one user posting: “Probably saving it for awards season later in the year, October-December maybe?”

In general, fans seem to be disgruntled at the news. One post read: “You have the newest English movie from the director/writer of the most well liked Best Picture winner in recent memory and you just…delay it completely with no new date in sight…”.

It is rumoured that the movie will premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May, but this is not yet confirmed.

In other news, the funeral for Parasite star, Lee Sun-kyun, was held last month, after the actor died, aged 48.