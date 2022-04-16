Boris Johnson and other UK government figures banned from Russia

Boris Johnson and other senior figures in the UK government have been banned from entering Russia.

According to a statement from Russian authorities, the ban has been made “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the UK government”.

Last week, Johnson travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and pledge “unwavering support” as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

Advertisement

The new ban, which also affects Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng, Nadine Dorries, James Heappey, Nicola Sturgeon, Suella Braverman and Theresa May, is similar to one imposed against US President Joe Biden last month.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the decision was made due to “London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy.”

It added: “In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato.”

Responding to the ban, a statement from the UK government said: “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine.”

After his meeting with Zelenskiy, Johnson said in a statement: “Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.

Advertisement

“It is because of President Zelenskiy’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February. In recent weeks, Pink Floyd released their first new music in decades to aid the relief effort in Ukraine, while Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, performed ‘Imagine’ for the first time to help raise money for Ukraine. The cover was done as part Stand Up For Ukraine campaign, a global fund-raising effort broadcast from Warsaw, Poland.