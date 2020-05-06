Boris Johnson hints UK will begin to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the UK will begin to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from next week.

The PM was speaking at his first Prime Minister’s Questions since he recovered from Covid-19.

Johnson confirmed that he will be making a statement on Sunday (May 10) regarding plans for an “unlockdown” in the country, with plans potentially coming into place the following day.

Nicola Sturgeon has also told Scottish MPs that they’re aiming to start to lift lockdown restrictions “as soon as possible”.

The UK has been in strict lockdown since March 23, and the Prime Minister warned that the lockdown must continue as he returned to work at the end of April.

Johnson also revealed in PMQs that the government want to be carrying out 200,000 Covid-19 tests a day by the end of May, scaled up from 100,000 at the end of April.

Since the statement, the Prime Minister’s spokesman has stated that the new 200,000 figure applies to capacity for testing – the number that could theoretically be carried out daily – rather than the actual number of daily tests.

Johnson was released from intensive care after contracting coronavirus last month, with Dominic Raab deputising in his absence.

The UK’s current lockdown measures stipulate that citizens are forced to stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.