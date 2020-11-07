Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have both shared their congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after they won the 2020 US presidential election.

The presidency was officially called for Biden earlier today (November 9) after days of vote counting following the election on Tuesday (November 3).

With his lead in Pennsylvania certified, he passed the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race. Biden and Harris – the first woman and woman of colour to become Vice President – will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson tweeted. “The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Labour Party leader Starmer also took to Twitter to share his congratulations. “He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength,” he said of Biden.

After sharing separate congratulations to Harris, he continued: “Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Millions of Americans of all background and ages have come together to vote for a better, more optimistic future.

“This is also an important moment for the world. It is a chance to reassert America’s place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with Britain and other allies to defeat this pandemic and fight climate change.”

Starmer concluded by noting that Biden and the Democrat Party “have always shared Labour’s values and the links between our two parties remain strong”. “I am looking forward to building on this and forging an even stronger relationship between the UK and the USA,” he said.

Stars of the entertainment world have been reacting to Biden’s win on social media. “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” tweeted Lady Gaga.

Filmmaker Spike Lee has also been filmed drinking champagne in the streets of Brooklyn and spraying it over revellers celebrating the President-elect’s victory.