Boris Johnson set to announce month-long national lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a second national lockdown for England that will last for a month, according to reports.

Due to address the nation this evening (October 31), Johnson will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The BBC reports that Johnson will announce the new measures in a fresh bid to curb rising coronavirus infections, after it was confirmed that the UK has passed one million COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement Non-essential shops and hospitality businesses will have to close for a month, but unlike the restriction in the spring, schools, colleges and universities will be allowed to stay open. Takeaways will be allowed to stay open as pubs, bars and restaurants close and it is expected people will be told they can only meet one person from outside their household outdoors. The lockdown is also expected to include restrictions on travel and is due to come into force on Thursday (November 5), lasting until December 2. The UK recorded a further 21,915 confirmed coronavirus cases today (October 31), bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,011,660. Another 326 people were reported to have died within 28 days of a positive test.

The latest announcement comes after Johnson introduced a three-tier lockdown system earlier in the month, which saw areas around the country graded in three tiers – medium, high and very high risk.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new study has found that 170,000 jobs will be lost in the UK live music industry this year due to coronavirus restrictions if government support is withdrawn.

Last week saw over 1,000 venues, theatres, festivals, arts spaces and organisations in England celebrate in being awarded in the latest wave of £1.57billion Cultural Recovery Funding, helping them to weather the storm of coronavirus closures into next Spring.

However, many fear that freelance and self-employed workers and road crew are being “ignored” by the chancellor’s new Job Support Scheme and that the CRF bailout favours bricks and mortar establishments and the people employed by them.