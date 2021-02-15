Boris Johnson says lockdown exit plan is “cautious but irreversible”

Cases in England remain high with more than 88,000 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded last week and an average of 157 cases per 100,000.

However, last week the R number fell below 1 for the first time since July 2020. The R rate refers to the number of people an infected person will pass COVID-19 on to, and when the figure is above 1 an outbreak can grow exponentially.

In a report published by the i newspaper on Friday (February 12), an unnamed senior government official said the Prime Minister has a three-stage plan for reopening the economy.

It’s understood that, following the proposed reopening of schools on March 8, that the government would then assess the effect of that move on the R number. If the R number remains low and coronavirus infections stay at an “acceptable level”, then non-essential shops can begin to reopen towards the end of next month.

Subsequently, in the week leading up to the long Easter weekend (April 2-5), if there is no significant rise in the R number nor infections then hospitality businesses including hotels, restaurants and pubs will be able to open.

Downing Street has not confirmed the report in the i.

Additionally, over the weekend Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show that the government would be “cautious” about easing the lockdown. He also rejected the calls of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Research Group (CRG) led by Steve Baker to commit to a complete reopening of all sectors by May 1.

The Prime Minister is due to speak at a press conference about the latest coronavirus news today (February 15) at 5pm on BBC One.