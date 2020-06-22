Boris Johnson “sticking like glue” to plan for re-opening pubs, bars and restaurants

Boris Johnson is set to announce an easing of the two-metre social distancing rule this week in order to make it more viable for pubs and restaurants to re-open.

The prime minister ordered all pubs, restaurants and bars to close their doors back on March 20, ahead of implementing the nationwide lockdown three days later.

After easing some restrictions late last month, the PM is set to continue to adapt further measures in line with the government’s roadmap out of the coronavirus crisis. This includes the re-opening of the hospitality sector in some capacity from July 4.

Advertisement

During a Downing Street interview yesterday (June 21), Johnson said that he is “sticking like glue” to the plan, and will be announcing an update on the 2-metre rule this week in preparation.

“The disease is increasingly under control and I just want people to reflect on that important fact,” he said (via ITV News). “It’s going down, we are getting it down.

“So, of course, as we make that progress it will be possible to open up more and you will be hearing more about what we want to do with not just non-essential retail but with the hospitality sector from July 4 and we’re sticking absolutely like glue to the road map to the plan that I set out on May 10.”

He added: “On the progress on social distancing, watch this space and you won’t have much more to wait now. You’ll certainly be hearing more this week.

“But it’s very important we don’t lose our vice-like grip on the disease; we’ve got to keep it on the floor where we’ve got it.”

Later, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that England is “clearly on track” to ease the lockdown once again, adding that “the plan does refer to hospitality and some of the other things that are closed that so many people want to see open.”

Advertisement

Johnson has received pressure from MPs and the hospitality industry to reduce the two-metre distance to one as the current rule would make it difficult for many establishments to open safely. Businesses are expected to introduce perspex screens and modified seating plans in order to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 among punters.

This comes after non-essential retail shops were permitted to re-open last Monday (June 15).