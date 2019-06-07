Straight Pride organisers have now removed all reference to Pitt

Brad Pitt has reportedly threatened to sue the organisers of the Straight Pride movement in America, after they co-opted the actor into being one of the event’s “mascots”.

The organisation Super Happy Fun America had listed Pitt as a mascot on their website. They had stated: “Congratulations to Mr Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement.”

Super Happy Fun America had started Straight Pride because they claim that “Straight people are an oppressed majority”.

The organisation became notorious this week after announcing plans for a Straight Pride parade march in Boston. The march will take place at a currently-unspecified date in August.

But, according to TMZ, sources close to Pitt say the actor had not been approached to back Straight Pride and that he didn’t agree with its beliefs. TMZ said Pitt’s representatives threatened to sue Super Happy Fun America if they didn’t remove his image and association with Straight Pride.

It appears that Super Happy Fun America have accepted Pitt’s demands. Pitt’s likeness has now been removed from the site, and any mention of him has now been changed to read “(redacted)”.

The Straight Pride movement has been widely mocked, with Chris Evans criticising the event on Twitter.

The Captain America star tweeted: “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas! Just a thought. Instead of Straight Pride parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by desperately being homophobic because no-one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?”

Star Trek actor George Takei also hit out at the event, saying: “They’re planning a “Straight Pride” event in Boston, presumably to commemorate that historic event when courageous heterosexual frat bros finally stood up to the gay cops who had been harassing them and arresting them for decades.”

It also prompted Blink -182’s Mark Hoppus to announce plans to auction a bass guitar to raise money for an LGBT youth charity.