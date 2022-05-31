Bradford has been named City of Culture 2025.

The decision was unveiled on tonight’s The One Show on BBC One by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

In 2025, Bradford will follow on from Coventry – the current holder of the title. Those behind the bid believe being named City of Culture will generate £700 million and create over 3000 jobs (via BBC).

Shanaz Gulzar who led Bradford’s bid said the decision to award the city the title was a “huge opportunity”.

Gulzar added: “To celebrate our extraordinary cultural heritage and for our young, ethnically diverse population – who have been so involved in shaping our bid – to become leaders and change-makers and begin a new chapter in our story…It’s now our time to shine.”

BRADFORD IS #CityofCulture2025💥 This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story. This is Our Time, Our Place #Bradford2025 https://t.co/Xlmb48FZz5 pic.twitter.com/Hn5WsO4j8g — Bradford 2025 (@bradford2025) May 31, 2022

Congratulations, Bradford for becoming the UK’s City of Culture for 2025! A huge success for a city built on rich history, art and culture. https://t.co/01Wl2ZaiUa — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 31, 2022

Well we did it! 🎉💪 Bradford is the new #CityofCulture2025! ✨ This IS our time, this IS our place, we are Bradford! A massive well done to all those who got involved in the bid, now let's show the rest of the country what Bradford has to offer.#Bradford2025 #Bradford pic.twitter.com/ovb1eTsJTp — BradfordBID (@bradford_bid) May 31, 2022

Bradford’s council leader Susan Hinchcliffe continued: “Being UK City of Culture brings with it so many opportunities for people not only in terms of creativity and culture, but also for employment, attracting inward investment, boosting the local economy and opening up opportunities for young people to enhance their skills.”

West Yorkshire’s Mayor Tracy Brabin also said that “no city deserves this more.”

“As one of the youngest and most diverse places in the UK, Bradford will benefit so much from this platform to highlight everything it has to offer.”

Bradford was up against County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham who had all been short-listed for the title.