Britney Spears is seeking an extended restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi

A judge in Los Angeles is today considering whether to extend a temporary restraining order taken out by Britney Spears against her former manager Sam Lutfii.

The temporary order was first set on May 28, with Spears’ lawyers alleging that tweets and texts from Lutfi to Spears and her family are causing her emotional damage.

It’s not the first time the Spears family have sought a restraining order against Lutfii. In 2009, her father Jamie Spears made a similar request.

Lutfi claims that he has not contacted the musician in the decade since, aside from “a brief and non-confrontational text message with Lynne Spears,” Britney’s mother.

Lutfi also said in court documents obtained by ET Online: “There has been no psychological or other evidence offered by Ms. Spears that she has actually suffered any distress.”

He added that he “could not have caused a reasonable person to suffer the requisite substantial emotional distress” for a restraining order, and that this is a “blatant violation of his constitutional rights.”

In April, Spears posted an Instagram video in which she spoke to fans after being admitted to a mental health facility, and accused Lutfi of fabricating emails from her.

“Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she wrote in the caption. “These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”

Lutfi then responded in a series of Tweets, saying: “I can unequivocally state that I never wrote nor had access to her email. Her team’s desperate attempt to deflect negative attention onto me (yet again) is a rather ineffective way to overshadow the FreeBritney movement.”