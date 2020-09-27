Bryson Tiller shares emotive new video for ‘Right My Wrongs’

Bryson Tiller has shared a new video for ‘Right My Wrongs’ – you can watch it below.

Read more: Bryson Tiller talks shunning the spotlight and how Kanye West inspired him to pursue his dreams

Taken from his 2015 debut, ‘Trapsoul’, Tiller released the new video at the same time as unveiling a new deluxe edition of his first album.

The new release also features four additional tracks and a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Advertisement

You can see the new video here:

It comes just days after Tiller released a new single, ‘Always Forever’, which is taken from his upcoming third album, which is set for release this autumn via Trapsoul/RCA Records.

The trap-driven beat on ‘Always Forever’ was produced by J-Louis, Teddy Walton, and Cameone and follows on from another new album track, ‘Inhale’, which was released earlier this month.

You can listen to ‘Always Forever’ here:

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in 2017, Tiller opened up about his album writing process and how Kanye West inspired his music making after he heard him speaking to Zane Lowe.

Speaking about writing the follow up album to his debut, Tiller said: “The whole album was like a letter to some special certain someone.

“This album is more about trying to figure out how to be great and feel great. The relationship with myself – I feel like that’s the most important relationship. That’s what I’m working on and still trying to figure out.”

Speaking about how he was inspired by West, Tiller added: “He was so passionate about what he was talking about…The way he was talking about his dreams inspired me to be the same way. I wasn’t even making music at that time, but I heard that and thought, ‘That’s dope.’”