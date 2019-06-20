BTS fans want Jimin cast as Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake

Will Disney come calling for the BTS star?

BTS fans want Disney to cast band member Jimin as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

While there are no official cast announcements for the remake as of yet, fans of Zendaya have been rooting for her to fill the role of lead character Ariel – this coming after photos of the actress with red hair surfaced online.

Now, fans are speculating as to who would play the famous mermaid’s love interest in the Rob Marshall (director of Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns) adaptation. Aside from Harry Styles and Noah Centino being a popular choice amongst fans, BTS member Jimin’s name has also been thrown in the ring.

“Jimin as Prince Eric, ummmm YES PLEASE?,” one fan said online. “JIMIN IS PRINCE ERIC BYE,” said another.

Take a look at more tweets campaigning for Jimin to play Prince Eric below:

Meanwhile, BTS have shared a teaser for their upcoming Japanese single ‘Lights’.

The track, which will be sung and rapped in Japanese, is set for release next month, backed with a new version of recent hit ‘Boy With Luv’.