There's no word on when Kanye will really drop his new album

Fans have been reacting after Kanye West‘s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ failed to appear today (September 27), on its scheduled release date.

West had posted the album’s tracklisting on his website, with the note confirming it would be out today.

Two days ago, West’s wife Kim Kardashian-West also indicated ‘Jesus Is King’ would definitely be released today. She tweeted: “2 more days Jesus Is King”.

Rumours had been circulating for some weeks that West wouldn’t actually go ahead with the release of the album. Variety and The New York Times reported that the album was being delayed. The latter wrote: “It’s Kanye, so who knows but we’re hearing from many industry people that ‘Jesus Is King’ is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen.”

West’s website hasn’t issued any update about the album, with its front page still advertising its apparent tracklisting and today’s date.

West’s previous album was ‘Ye’, released in June 2018. Almost immediately afterwards, West announced he would release a second album that September. That album, entitled ‘Yandhi’, was initially pushed back until November and then to an unspecified date in 2019.

It isn’t yet clear if ‘Jesus Is King’ is a new name for ‘Yandhi’ or if the two albums are entirely separate work.

West previewed one song, ‘Water’, from ‘Jesus Is King’ at his Sunday Service performance at Coachella.

Fans have reacted with frustration at the non-appearance of ‘Jesus Is King’. One fan wrote: “Burned by Kanye’ West’s broken promises (again)”, while another posted a picture from Joker captioned: “How I look refreshing Spotify to see if Kanye dropped Jesus Is King.”

A selection of the best reactions is below.

The full tracklisting of ‘Jesus Is King’ is:

‘Glade’

‘Garden’

‘Selah’

‘God Is’

‘Baptized’

‘Sierra Canyon’

‘Hands On’

‘Wake The Dead’

‘Water’

‘Through The Valley’

‘Sunday’

‘Sweet Jesus’