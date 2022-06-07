Carly Rae Jepsen announces dates for 2022 North American tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared dates and details for an upcoming North American tour. Check out the itinerary and purchase tickets below.

The round of dates mark Jepsen’s first headline tour since 2019. The ‘So Nice’ tour kicks off September 24 in Montreal, QC and will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre. Empress Of will support select dates.

“We’ve had the loneliest time,” she said via Twitter. “But after three years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city.”

General sale starts Friday (June 10) at 10am local time. Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1 so $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition’s work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Tickets will be available here.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘So Nice’ tour dates

SEPTEMBER

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

OCTOBER

1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa

4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

NOVEMBER

2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Last month, the singer shared a new sun-kissed video for her song ‘Western Wind’. Jepsen first debuted the track during her set at Coachella after previously having teased the new track’s arrival on social media.

Carly last released an album in 2020 with ‘Dedicated Side B’. She also released the standalone single ‘Me And The Boys In The Band’ later that year.

The “pick me up” track was written as an ode to life on the road, with Jepsen saying, “Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more.”

In 2020, Jepsen confirmed she’d made an “entire quarantine album” during lockdown. “It is very different,” she promised.