Carly Rae Jepsen announces dates for 2022 North American tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared dates and details for an upcoming North American tour. Check out the itinerary and purchase tickets below.
The round of dates mark Jepsen’s first headline tour since 2019. The ‘So Nice’ tour kicks off September 24 in Montreal, QC and will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre. Empress Of will support select dates.
“We’ve had the loneliest time,” she said via Twitter. “But after three years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city.”
We’ve had the loneliest time… but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city. Sign up for the presale code for first access to tickets tomorrow! Excited to have @EmpressOf joining me on the tour.https://t.co/kTewNuL48x pic.twitter.com/PWQw7ZKdo4
— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) June 7, 2022
General sale starts Friday (June 10) at 10am local time. Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1 so $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition’s work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Tickets will be available here.
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘So Nice’ tour dates
SEPTEMBER
21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
OCTOBER
1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa
4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
NOVEMBER
2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Last month, the singer shared a new sun-kissed video for her song ‘Western Wind’. Jepsen first debuted the track during her set at Coachella after previously having teased the new track’s arrival on social media.
Carly last released an album in 2020 with ‘Dedicated Side B’. She also released the standalone single ‘Me And The Boys In The Band’ later that year.
The “pick me up” track was written as an ode to life on the road, with Jepsen saying, “Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more.”
In 2020, Jepsen confirmed she’d made an “entire quarantine album” during lockdown. “It is very different,” she promised.