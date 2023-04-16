Charli XCX brings out Troye Sivan for ‘1999’, live debuts Caroline Polachek remix at Coachella 2023

Charli XCX performed on the Saturday of Coachella 2023’s first weekend, delivering a wide-ranging set that included highlights from latest album ‘Crash’ plus older cuts like 2017’s ‘Boys’.

Midway through the set, Charli brought out Troye Sivan to perform the pair’s 2018 hit ‘1999’. After that finished, she performed the live debut of her and George Daniel of The 1975‘s recent remix of Caroline Polachek‘s ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’ opener ‘Welcome to My Island’.

Watch both of those moments below:

Charli XCX performou o remix de ‘Welcome To My Island’ de Caroline Polachek pela primeira vez durante seu show no Coachella! #XCXCHELLA pic.twitter.com/igPN5logQl — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) April 16, 2023

Elsewhere in her set, Charli performed ‘Crash’ cuts like ‘Constant Repeat’ and ‘Baby’, Icona Pop collab ‘I Love It’, ‘Track 10’ and ‘Unlock It’ from ‘Pop 2’, ‘Gone’ from 2019’s ‘Charli’ and 2016’s ‘Vroom Vroom’. She closed out the set with ‘Good Ones’.

Throughout the set, Charli shouted out fellow Coachella 2023 line-up acts Rosalía and BLACKPINK, whose performances were scheduled to follow her own on the main stage.

Back in February, Charli spoke to NME on the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet about being asked to remix ‘Welcome to My Island’. “It was so fun,” she said. “I made it with my boyfriend [Daniel], and we love Caroline. I’m such a huge fan of Caroline.”

She added: “I think she is just legendary. She is an angel sent from above, I just love her. And I was honoured when she asked me to remix her song because she’s such an incredible writer and producer.”

Aside from Rosalía and BLACKPINK, other acts on the Saturday line-up for Coachella 2023 include The Kid LAROI, Labrinth, Boygenius, The Breeders and Yaeji. Big moments so far at this year’s festival have included Blink-182‘s first performance since reuniting with Tom DeLonge and a star-studded Metro Boomin set that featured appearances from The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, John Legend and more.

See the full line-up for Coachella 2023 here, with info on how stream every set live here. Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.