Charli XCX has released the first new song from her upcoming quarantine album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ – you can listen to ‘Forever’ below.

On Monday (April 6), the pop star announced that she would be using her time under the coronavirus-enforced lockdown to write and record a new record from scratch. She later shared snippets of its first single on social media.

Now, Charli has shared the finished product in the form of ‘Forever’ – a romantic, hopeful slice of synth-pop. “I will always love you/ I’ll love you forever/ Even when we’re not together,” she sings.

Following up her claims that the project would be “extremely collaborative”, Charli enlisted Caroline Polachek, Seth Bogart, and Regards Coupables to each create a different piece of cover art for the song.

“I’m such a fangirl of all three artists and to collaborate on artwork like this is a new experience for me,” Charli explained of the team-up. You can see the artwork below.

💞 FOREVER IS OUT NOW 💞 ARTWORK BY @REGARDSCOUPABLE 💞 THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE 💞 ONE MORE OFFICIAL ARTWORK TO COME 💞 STREAM HERE https://t.co/Q1rlo0EiD4 💞 pic.twitter.com/M3nBQXPSsp — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 9, 2020

💓 FOREVER DROPS AT 7.30PM BST/11:30AM PST PREMIERING AS HOTTEST RECORD ON @ANNIEMAC ON @BBCR1!!!!! ARTWORK BY @SETHBOGARTOK!!! 2 MORE OFFICIAL ARTWORKS TO COME LATER IN THE DAY 💓 THANK YOU FOR HELPING ME CREATE THE FIRST SONG FROM “HOW I’M FEELING NOW” 💓 pic.twitter.com/3bx35QZyWv — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 9, 2020

🤍 THANK U FOR THE LOVE FOR FOREVER 🤍 HERE IS THE 3RD AND FINAL OFFICIAL ARTWORK BY @CAROLINEPLZ 🤍 THANK U FOR ALL OF UR KINDNESS 🤍 STREAM FOREVER NOW 🤍 https://t.co/S2UbjRqKI5 pic.twitter.com/MpRFHJ7nuU — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 9, 2020

“I like the idea that the visual language for this project can be interpreted by however someone feels towards the music,” Charli continued. “The music and the emotions that are generated guide the creative output and anything is possible.”

Discussing ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ upon its announcement, Charli said: “The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX has also been busy delivering a series of special live-stream events amid the coronavirus outbreak.