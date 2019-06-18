Charli XCX opens up on “highs and lows” of being in music: “Sometimes I literally don’t even want to be an artist at all”

The pop star's new album is on the way

Charli XCX has opened up on her feelings about being in the music industry, explaining she sometimes doesn’t “want to be an artist at all”.

The ‘1999’ pop star recently announced her upcoming new album, ‘Charli‘, which follows 2014’s ‘Sucker’. Set for release in September, the LP will contain collaborations with Christine and the Queens, Sky Ferreira, HAIM and more.

Following news of the project, Charli has shared a message with fans on her personal and professional struggles. “Thoughts on being an artist/thoughts on being a human/how I feel,” she captioned the words.

“Sometimes I wake up and I love myself. Sometimes I wake up and I fucking hate myself” the post began. “Sometimes I look in the mirror and I hate what I see. Sometimes I feel confident; inside and out.”

Speaking of experiencing mixed feelings regarding her career, Charli explained that she sometimes thinks that she deserves “to be a ‘bigger’ artist”. “Sometimes I literally don’t even want to be an artist at all,” she added.

“Maybe I’m just supposed to be a songwriter? I can’t connect with people like all these other people out there. Some days feel like ecstasy. Some days feel like a black hole.”

Adding that “being an artist is volatile”, Charli said that these “highs and lows [of being a musician] are punishing”, before questioning if her recent thoughts are “just human behaviour”. See the full post above.

Speaking about what fans can expect from her upcoming album, Charli recently told NME: “I didn’t go small on this, I really went all in.”

“Maybe too in, so I really wanna prep people. Since the mixtapes [2017’s ‘Number 1 Angel’ and ‘Pop 2′], I’ve really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I feel really proud of the music that I’ve made, so I really want the songs to have as much of a moment individually as possible.”

She added that there are “a lot of harder moments on the record compared to really stripped-back things.”