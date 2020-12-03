Watch a teaser for new ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘Death To 2020’

Charlie Brooker has shared a teaser for a new Black Mirror episode – you can watch it below.

Brooker, who created the dystopian hit Netflix show, took to Twitter this evening (December 3) to post a cryptic, 10-second video announcement.

“2020. Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make this year up,” reads the fast-moving text in the clip. “But they do have something to add.”

Advertisement

The title Death To 2020 is then presented onscreen before the Netflix logo appears. We’re then told that the mystery project is “coming soon”.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, the new Black Mirror instalment is likely to be the Hugh Grant-starring mockumentary that the actor spoke about in a recent interview.

“Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix,” Grant told New York Magazine. He confirmed to the publication that he would be portraying “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Back in June, a mock Black Mirror advertising campaign began circulating in Madrid, claiming that season six of the show was playing out in the real world in 2020. “Live Now, everywhere,” the poster read.

Earlier this year, Brooker said that a sixth run of episodes wouldn’t be out in the near future. “I’ve been busy, doing things,” he explained. “I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.

Advertisement