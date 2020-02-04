‘Charmed’ star Shannen Doherty reveals her breast cancer has returned

Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has confirmed that her breast cancer has returned.

The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but was later told by doctors she was in remission.

During an interview on Good Morning America earlier today (February 4), Doherty revealed that she would soon be at stage four of the disease. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here,” she said on the show. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

She continued: “I definitely have days where I say ‘Why me?’ And then I go ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do’. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Doherty added that she had not previously disclosed the news because of the death of her Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Luke Perry. The actor died before work began on the reboot of the hit TV series and Doherty said he was part of the reason why she took the job.



“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first,” the 48-year-old explained. “It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honour him was to do that show. I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion. So it’s a hard one.

“One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that, other people with stage four can work too. Like our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

Doherty cited another co-star, Brian Austin Green, as a huge support to her after learning of the diagnosis. “I had moments of great anxiety where I thought ‘I can’t really do this’, and Brian was the one person who, of that group of people that knew, that I told pretty quickly and said ‘here, this is what I’m dealing with’,” she said.

“So, prior to shooting, he would always call me and say ‘listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back.’ He would look at me and be like ‘we got this, kiddo’, so Brian helped me through a lot.”

The actor added that she was speaking out now because her latest diagnosis would be made public soon because it is mentioned in a lawsuit she has filed against the insurance company State Farm. “I’d rather people hear it from me,” Doherty said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document.”