Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has a cameo in the video for Savages singer Jehnny Beth’s new single ‘I’m The Man’.

The video is directed by Anthony Byrne, one of the regular directors of Peaky Blinders.

Murphy isn’t seen in the video, but is heard in voiceover reciting a monologue entitled A Place Above.

‘I’m The Man’ was first heard in the most recent season of Peaky Blinders on BBC1, before it was released as part of the show’s official soundtrack on November 8.

The song is the second taste of Beth’s solo material following Savages’ ongoing hiatus since 2017. She also made the soundtrack to XY Chelsea, a documentary about Chelsea Manning.

Beth will appear at All Points East at London Victoria Park on May 29, on the newly-announced bill headlined by Kraftwerk. Her other confirmed show is at Danish festival Heartland on May 31.

As well as her own solo work, Beth has recently collaborated with Gorillaz, PJ Harvey, The xx, Anna Calvi and Julian Casablancas.

Speaking about her solo work, Beth told NME in September: “I’m always making music. There’s definitely new music coming out in the next year or so. I’m finishing a lot of projects. I’m living between London and Paris. I think you’re about to find out.”