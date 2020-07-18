‘Chernobyl’ takes home seven prizes after winning big at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Chernobyl was the big winner at last night’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards, taking home seven prizes.

The Sky and HBO nuclear disaster series beat out competition from the likes of The Crown, Killing Eve and The Virtues at the pre-recorded ceremony, coming out on top in categories including Director: Fiction for Johan Renck.

Chernobyl also scooped top honours for best Production Design, Editing: Fiction, Costume Design, Original Music, Photography & Lighting: Fiction, and Sound: Fiction.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, other winners included Des Hamilton, who took home the prize for Scripted Casting for Top Boy, while Jesse Armstrong scooped best Writer: Drama for Succession.

This Was Upcreator Aisling Bea won the Breakthrough Talent gong, while Jamie Demetriou scooped best Writer: Comedy for Stath Lets Flats.

BBC and HBO drama His Dark Materials won in two categories: Special, Visual and Graphic Effects, and Titles and Graphic Identity.

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards was one of the industry’s first major awards ceremonies of the coronavirus pandemic era. Hosted by Stephen Mangan, the event, which featured pre-recorded skits between the Episodes actor and comedian Rachel Parris, celebrated the best of British TV’s behind-the-scenes talent.

See a full list of winners below:

Advertisement

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

Aisling Bea (Writer) This Way Up – Merman Tv/Channel 4

Aneil Karia (Director) Pure (Episode 3) – Drama Republic/Channel 4 & Top Boy (Ep 10) – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix

Laurie Nunn (Writer) Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

Sean Buckley (Writer) Responsible Child – Kudos, 72 Films/Bbc Two

COSTUME DESIGN

Caroline Mccall His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/Bbc One

Joanna Eatwell Beecham House – Bend It Tv/Itv

Michele Clapton Game Of Thrones – Hbo, Bighead, Littlehead, 36 Television, Startling Television/Sky Atlantic

Odile Dicks-Mireaux Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Arthur Cary The Last Survivors – Minnow Films/Bbc Two

Dan Reed Leaving Neverland – Amos Pictures/Channel 4

Mark Lewis Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Raw Tv/Netflix

Robin Barnwell Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – Hardcash Productions/Itv

DIRECTOR: FICTION

Harry Bradbeer Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/Bbc Three

Johan Renck Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Shane Meadows The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

Toby Haynes Brexit: The Uncivil War – House Productions/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

Bridget Caldwell The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance – Bbc Studios/Bbc One

Janet Fraser Crook Glastonbury 2019 – Bbc Studios/Bbc Two

Matthew Griffiths Six Nations 2019 – Wales V England – Bbc Sport/Bbc One

Paul Mcnamara Itv Racing: Cheltenham Festival – Itv Sport/Itv

EDITING: FACTUAL

Andy R. Worboys Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/Bbc Two

Jules Cornell Leaving Neverland – Amos Pictures/Channel 4

Kim Horton 63 Up – Multistory Media/Itv

Michael Harte Don’t Fuck With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Raw Tv/Netflix

EDITING: FICTION

Dan Crinnion Killing Eve (Episode 4) – Sid Gentle Films/Bbc One

Elen Pierce Lewis Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/Bbc Two

Gary Dollner Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/Bbc Three

Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

Amber Rimell, Bronski, Misty Buckley, Tim Routledge Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) – Bbc Studios, Tawbox/Bbc Two

David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty Strictly Come Dancing – Bbc Studios/Bbc One

Mark Busk-Cowley, Steve Kruger, Iain Stirling, James Tinsley Love Island – Itv Studios, Motion Content Group/Itv 2

Nigel Catmur, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance – Bbc Studios/Bbc One

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Inma Azorin The Trial Of Christine Keeler – Ecosse Films, Great Meadow Productions/Bbc One

Kirstin Chalmers Catherine The Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Loz Schiavo Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect/Bbc One

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Adrian Johnston Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/Bbc Two

Andrew Phillips War In The Blood – Minnow Films/Bbc Two

David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/Bbc One

Hildur Gudnadóttir Chernobyl– Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier Seven Worlds, One Planet – Bbc Studios/Bbc One

Doug Anderson, Roger Horrocks, Gavin Thurston Our Planet (Coastal Seas) – Silverback Films/Netflix

Jamie Mcpherson, Hector Skevington-Postles, Barrie Britton Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) – Silverback Films/Netflix

Patrick Smith, Neil Harvey Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/Bbc Two

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

Adriano Goldman The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Jakob Ihre Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Joe Anderson Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix

Suzie Lavelle His Dark Materials (Episode 3) – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios, Hbo/Bbc One

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Laurence Dorman Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/Bbc One

Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbosky Atlantic

Martin Childs, Alison Harvey The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Samantha Harley, Miri Katz Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

SCRIPTED CASTING

Des Hamilton Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix

Lauren Evans Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

Nina Gold, Robert Sterne Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf Giri/Haji – Sister/Bbc Two

SOUND: FACTUAL

Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins Seven Worlds, One Planet – Bbc Studios/Bbc One

Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens Our Planet (One Planet) – Silverback Films Production/Netflix

Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams Formula 1: Drive To Survive – Box To Box Films/Netflix

Sound Team Battle Of The Brass Bands – Two Four/Sky Arts

SOUND: FICTION

Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgeway His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios, Hbo/Bbc One

Ian Wilkinson, Lee Walpole, Fraser Barber, Stuart Hilliker A Christmas Carol – Fx Productions In Association With The Bbc, Minim Uk Productions, Scott Free, And Hardy Son & Baker/Bbc One

Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hiliker, Vincent Piponnier Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Sound Team The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios/Hbo/Bbc One

Lindsay Mcfarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clément Soret, Dneg Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx Good Omens – Amazon Studios, Bbc Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation/Amazon Prime Video

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

Alex Maclean The Durrells – Sid Gentle Films/Itv

Elastic Catherine The Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Elastic, Painting Practice His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios, Hbo/Bbc One

Light Creative Ghosts – Monumental Television, Them There/Bbc One

WRITER: COMEDY

Danny Brocklehurst Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky One

Jamie Demetriou Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut Tv/Channel 4

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/Bbc Three

Sam Leifer, Tom Basden Plebs – Rise Films/Itv2

WRITER: DRAMA

Charlie Covell The End Of The F***Ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

Craig Mazin Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Jesse Armstrong Succession – Hbo, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

SPECIAL AWARD

Nicky Sargent, Vikki Dunn, Founders Of Post-Production House The Farm

Meanwhile, the cast of Top Boy have shared a reunion photo ahead of season four.

Jasmine Jobson, Micheal Ward, Araloyin Oshunremi, Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Kadeem Ramsay and Alexander Blake were featured in a photo together on Jobson’s Instagram account.

Drake, who was instrumental in bringing the TV show to Netflix for a third series last year, confirmed in January that the show would return in 2020. A date for season four has not yet been confirmed.