‘Chernobyl’ takes home seven prizes after winning big at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Chernobyl was the big winner at last night’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards, taking home seven prizes.
The Sky and HBO nuclear disaster series beat out competition from the likes of The Crown, Killing Eve and The Virtues at the pre-recorded ceremony, coming out on top in categories including Director: Fiction for Johan Renck.
Chernobyl also scooped top honours for best Production Design, Editing: Fiction, Costume Design, Original Music, Photography & Lighting: Fiction, and Sound: Fiction.
Elsewhere, other winners included Des Hamilton, who took home the prize for Scripted Casting for Top Boy, while Jesse Armstrong scooped best Writer: Drama for Succession.
This Was Upcreator Aisling Bea won the Breakthrough Talent gong, while Jamie Demetriou scooped best Writer: Comedy for Stath Lets Flats.
BBC and HBO drama His Dark Materials won in two categories: Special, Visual and Graphic Effects, and Titles and Graphic Identity.
The BAFTA TV Craft Awards was one of the industry’s first major awards ceremonies of the coronavirus pandemic era. Hosted by Stephen Mangan, the event, which featured pre-recorded skits between the Episodes actor and comedian Rachel Parris, celebrated the best of British TV’s behind-the-scenes talent.
See a full list of winners below:
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT
Aisling Bea (Writer) This Way Up – Merman Tv/Channel 4
Aneil Karia (Director) Pure (Episode 3) – Drama Republic/Channel 4 & Top Boy (Ep 10) – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix
Laurie Nunn (Writer) Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Sean Buckley (Writer) Responsible Child – Kudos, 72 Films/Bbc Two
COSTUME DESIGN
Caroline Mccall His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/Bbc One
Joanna Eatwell Beecham House – Bend It Tv/Itv
Michele Clapton Game Of Thrones – Hbo, Bighead, Littlehead, 36 Television, Startling Television/Sky Atlantic
Odile Dicks-Mireaux Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
Arthur Cary The Last Survivors – Minnow Films/Bbc Two
Dan Reed Leaving Neverland – Amos Pictures/Channel 4
Mark Lewis Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Raw Tv/Netflix
Robin Barnwell Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – Hardcash Productions/Itv
DIRECTOR: FICTION
Harry Bradbeer Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/Bbc Three
Johan Renck Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Shane Meadows The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
Toby Haynes Brexit: The Uncivil War – House Productions/Channel 4
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
Bridget Caldwell The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance – Bbc Studios/Bbc One
Janet Fraser Crook Glastonbury 2019 – Bbc Studios/Bbc Two
Matthew Griffiths Six Nations 2019 – Wales V England – Bbc Sport/Bbc One
Paul Mcnamara Itv Racing: Cheltenham Festival – Itv Sport/Itv
EDITING: FACTUAL
Andy R. Worboys Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/Bbc Two
Jules Cornell Leaving Neverland – Amos Pictures/Channel 4
Kim Horton 63 Up – Multistory Media/Itv
Michael Harte Don’t Fuck With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Raw Tv/Netflix
EDITING: FICTION
Dan Crinnion Killing Eve (Episode 4) – Sid Gentle Films/Bbc One
Elen Pierce Lewis Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/Bbc Two
Gary Dollner Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/Bbc Three
Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM
Amber Rimell, Bronski, Misty Buckley, Tim Routledge Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) – Bbc Studios, Tawbox/Bbc Two
David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty Strictly Come Dancing – Bbc Studios/Bbc One
Mark Busk-Cowley, Steve Kruger, Iain Stirling, James Tinsley Love Island – Itv Studios, Motion Content Group/Itv 2
Nigel Catmur, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance – Bbc Studios/Bbc One
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN
Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Inma Azorin The Trial Of Christine Keeler – Ecosse Films, Great Meadow Productions/Bbc One
Kirstin Chalmers Catherine The Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Loz Schiavo Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect/Bbc One
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Adrian Johnston Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/Bbc Two
Andrew Phillips War In The Blood – Minnow Films/Bbc Two
David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/Bbc One
Hildur Gudnadóttir Chernobyl– Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL
Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier Seven Worlds, One Planet – Bbc Studios/Bbc One
Doug Anderson, Roger Horrocks, Gavin Thurston Our Planet (Coastal Seas) – Silverback Films/Netflix
Jamie Mcpherson, Hector Skevington-Postles, Barrie Britton Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) – Silverback Films/Netflix
Patrick Smith, Neil Harvey Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/Bbc Two
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
Adriano Goldman The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Jakob Ihre Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Joe Anderson Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix
Suzie Lavelle His Dark Materials (Episode 3) – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios, Hbo/Bbc One
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Laurence Dorman Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/Bbc One
Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbosky Atlantic
Martin Childs, Alison Harvey The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Samantha Harley, Miri Katz Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
SCRIPTED CASTING
Des Hamilton Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, Springhill Entertainment/Netflix
Lauren Evans Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf Giri/Haji – Sister/Bbc Two
SOUND: FACTUAL
Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins Seven Worlds, One Planet – Bbc Studios/Bbc One
Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens Our Planet (One Planet) – Silverback Films Production/Netflix
Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams Formula 1: Drive To Survive – Box To Box Films/Netflix
Sound Team Battle Of The Brass Bands – Two Four/Sky Arts
SOUND: FICTION
Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgeway His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios, Hbo/Bbc One
Ian Wilkinson, Lee Walpole, Fraser Barber, Stuart Hilliker A Christmas Carol – Fx Productions In Association With The Bbc, Minim Uk Productions, Scott Free, And Hardy Son & Baker/Bbc One
Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hiliker, Vincent Piponnier Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Sound Team The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios/Hbo/Bbc One
Lindsay Mcfarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clément Soret, Dneg Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx Good Omens – Amazon Studios, Bbc Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation/Amazon Prime Video
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
Alex Maclean The Durrells – Sid Gentle Films/Itv
Elastic Catherine The Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Elastic, Painting Practice His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf, Bbc Studios, Hbo/Bbc One
Light Creative Ghosts – Monumental Television, Them There/Bbc One
WRITER: COMEDY
Danny Brocklehurst Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky One
Jamie Demetriou Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut Tv/Channel 4
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/Bbc Three
Sam Leifer, Tom Basden Plebs – Rise Films/Itv2
WRITER: DRAMA
Charlie Covell The End Of The F***Ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
Craig Mazin Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Hbo/Sky Atlantic
Jesse Armstrong Succession – Hbo, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
SPECIAL AWARD
Nicky Sargent, Vikki Dunn, Founders Of Post-Production House The Farm
Meanwhile, the cast of Top Boy have shared a reunion photo ahead of season four.
Jasmine Jobson, Micheal Ward, Araloyin Oshunremi, Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Kadeem Ramsay and Alexander Blake were featured in a photo together on Jobson’s Instagram account.
Drake, who was instrumental in bringing the TV show to Netflix for a third series last year, confirmed in January that the show would return in 2020. A date for season four has not yet been confirmed.