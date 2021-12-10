‘Chivalry 2’ is free to play this weekend

Torn Banner is hosting a Chivalry 2 event which will allow players to hop in and try the game for free this weekend.

As announced at The Game Awards last night, Chivalry 2 is available to play for free right now. The offer lasts until December 12 and started last night. Players can download the game and play on PC (Via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

Chivalry 2 was also nominated for best action game at The Game Awards but lost to Returnal. Torn Banner said on their website, “Thank you to everyone who voted for Chivalry 2, and congratulations to the winner. We’re proud to be among the best action games of the year and look forward to another great year of Chivalry 2 in 2022.”

Torn Banner also updated its roadmap to include the Reinforced update, which is expected to arrive in Q2 2022.

Players who try out Chivalry 2’s free weekend will also take part in “Chivmas”. The in-game holiday-themed event featured map decorations and new throwable weapons. Players can throw holiday ornaments, snowballs, or a gift-wrapped anvil at their foes. Stationary snowmen have also been added, which can be dismembered or beheaded.

Holiday-themed helmets have also been added. A snowman, reindeer, and Santa hat have all been added and allow for some festive expression on the battlefield.

A new weapon and map were added to Chivalry 2 as part of the Chivmas update. Players can now wield a warbow, a variation of the longbow that has increased damage at the cost of increased weight. The new map is Cathederal, which will be exclusive to the brawl game mode. The map is styled after a Galencourt cathedral and features long tables for players to punch each other over.

In other news, Cuphead downloadable content The Delicious Last Course gets a 2022 release date.