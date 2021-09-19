Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.

The comedian and actor tweeted the news earlier today (September 19) and has urged all his fans to get vaccinated.

His tweet said:“I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,”

Rock has previously confirmed that he was fully vaccinated and he’s also recently appeared in a Public Service Announcement to help encourage mask wearing.

You can see the tweet here:

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Rock revealed that he once pitched a comedy show starring Cardi B, before she had released any music.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the younger comedians he’s promoted throughout his career, he described Cardi as “one of the funniest people.”

“Cardi B, I saw on some YouTube thing, my kids showed me this Cardi B girl. She didn’t have a record out or anything, I was like ‘OK we should do a show with her,’” Rock said.

“I’m not even gonna say what network. We went, me, Cardi B and her management, to get a show going and it just never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, I was like ‘yeah yeah that’s good. Anyway, you’re a comedy star!”

Comparing her to some acclaimed contemporary comedians, he said: “I think Cardi B is the funniest woman, or one of the funniest people, you know. It’s like Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?

Reviewing the Saw spin-off which Rock starred in earlier this year, NME said: “Spiral is best when one part of itself – grim horror or police procedural – dominates. Early moments featuring Banks skipping across crime scenes, throwing out sarky one-liners play to Rock’s strengths.

“Similarly, the twist-filled finale feels like a classic Saw showdown – even if the murderer’s unmasking is a little predictable. In a weird way, Lionsgate’s bid to revamp the series with new ideas has confused things further. Although bringing another rehash to the torture table wasn’t viable either. Just like in one of Jigsaw’s depraved games, there really is no way out.”