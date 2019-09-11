Chrissy Teigen explains her reaction to President Donald Trump’s tweets about her

"We all wait for our day to come, and mine happened to be Sunday"

Chrissy Teigen has explained her Twitter feud with President Donald Trump.

On Sunday (September 8), Trump engaged in a tirade of tweets at the model, calling her “filthy mouthed” and attacking her “boring” husband John Legend.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen spoke of her shock at the tweets, saying: “[Trump] just goes on these rants … you just wait for him to say something but you don’t think it’s gonna be you.”

“We all wait for our day to come, and mine happened to be Sunday,” she continued.

Teigen explained that the tweets from the President came after Legend was interviewed for a story on MSNBC, where he spoke about criminal justice reformed.

The President believed that Legend and his wife, among others, had failed to properly credit him for his work in supporting similar reforms.

“I was not part of it at all,” Teigen said of the story. “Donald for some reason thought that John was taking all the credit for it — and me. I didn’t even know he was filming this thing, honestly, I didn’t know anything about it.”

“He went and he called John a ‘boring musician’ and ‘his filthy mouthed wife’ which, those two things are true,” she continued. “John is boring, I do have a filthy mouth.”

“We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting … handing each other our phone. ‘Should I say this? Should I say this?’ ‘No.’ ‘Should I say this?’ ‘No, it has to be funnier.’ ‘No, because we’re mad!’ It went on all night.”

The exchange comes two years after Teigen explained why Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter, after her “hating” the President for nine years.

“It was a weird feeling,” she said of seeing the new tweets. “I was really angry, I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it that, ‘I can’t believe this really happens right now.’”

“But you realize why you love Twitter and you love your friends. I had so many group chats going that night of hilarious people and people making funny videos, so then you laugh about it.”