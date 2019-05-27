Christine and the Queens covers David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ at triumphant All Points East 2019 headline set

It was easily the biggest headline performances of her career so far.

Christine and the Queens‘ headline slot at All Points East festival this weekend was one for the ages that included an excellent cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

The French pop star topped the bill on the East Stage at All Points East festival last night (May 26). Joining The Strokes and The Chemical Brothers as main headliners for the first weekend at London’s Victoria Park, her set turned out to be pretty special.

Backed by pyro to set the spectacle for one of the biggest headline performances of her career so far, Christine and the Queens introduced a gangway to APE’s main East Stage so that her dance troupe could get up close and intimate with the enraptured crowd.

Her set included usual suspects ‘Comme si’, ‘5 dollars’, ‘Girlfriend’, and of course ‘Tilted’, but most notable moments came when she covered David Bowie’s iconic ‘Heroes’, as well as Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’. Watch her performance of ‘Heroes’ below.

During the show, one fan spotted that a part of the stage caught fire while Chris was performing. Though brief, she caught the fire on video and shared it on Twitter. “@QueensChristine I wonder if you noticed the stage catch fire?” the fan asked, adding: “Last night was amazing thank you x.”

Chris later saw the tweet and shared it, along with the caption: “Last night was just pure fire.”

Later expressing how much she enjoyed the performance, Chris also revealing that her latest album, ‘Chris’, has been certified Silver in the UK.

Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote: “Yesterday night was incandescent. London, you’re always unforgettable, I mean it. Also, Chris is silver in the UK – I’m grateful for the fantastic team that embarked with me on that crazy gesture of vitality, and for you, who keep on believing. Lots of love, your very devoted.”

See the post below:

Christine and the Queens full All Points East setlist below:

‘Comme si’ ‘Girlfriend’ ‘iT’ ‘Science Fiction’ ‘Tilted’ ‘5 dollars’ ‘Les paradis perdus’ (Christophe cover) ‘The Stranger’ ‘Goya! Soda!’ ‘Damn’ (What Must a Woman Do) ‘Nasty’ (Janet Jackson cover) ‘Heroes’ (David Bowie cover) ‘Doesn’t Matter’ ‘Saint Claude’ ‘Intranquillité’

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine have joined forces with Christine and the Queens for a playlist “celebrating strong, inspiring women.”

Titled ‘Florence + Chris: High As Hope Tour playlist’, the collection draws inspiration from other female musicians. “More than excited to join Florence on her tour, starting from tonight!” tweeted Chris. “We collaborated on a playlist celebrating strong, inspiring women.”