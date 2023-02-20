Code Orange share remix album ‘What Is Really Underneath?’ and short film

Code Orange have released new remix album ‘What Is Really Underneath?’, a companion to 2020’s ‘Underneath’.

The record is part remix and part soundtrack, containing elements of the 2020 album while “digging deeper down into the Code Orange universe with original unreleased companion pieces composed entirely by the band”, as they shared in a statement.

The Pittsburgh hardcore punk band have also released a short film of the same name, directed by the band’s guitarist Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose.

Scored by pieces from the album, the 13-minute film reportedly took more than 2,000 hours of work over four months.

You can listen to ‘What Is Really Underneath?’ and watch the short film below.

“It’s a chance to show more of what’s in the brain,” said frontman/ drummer Jami Morgan in a recent interview with Kerrang!. “That’s been an issue for me through our whole career – we’re at one stage publicly, but in my head I see so much more.”

He continued: “I think it’s important to show people different corners of what it is that we do. We didn’t want to do a remix record in the sense of anyone else remixing our stuff – even though there’s a lot of amazing people out there. We wanted it to be a soundtrack to the record. Listening to this can kind of inform that world and the character ideas we were putting down in our art.”

Reviewing ‘Underneath’ back in 2020, NME described it as a “game-changing, forward-thinking hardcore that will draw blood and raise bruises”.

“You never know quite what’s about to happen, but no matter which sonic mask the band slip on, they sound terrifyingly comfortable wearing it. This unpredictability is what makes Code Orange and ‘Underneath’ such a thrilling listen,” it continued.

“This record will draw blood and raise bruises, a game-changer that has raised the bar once again.”

The new short film isn’t the first time the band have ventured into visual media, releasing a concert film titled ‘Back Inside The Glass’ in 2022, which the hardcore outfit initially premiered as a ticketed livestream event in VR.