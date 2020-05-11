Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92 from natural causes, it has been confirmed.

The US comic’s passing was confirmed by his son Ben Stiller, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller was best known for starring as George Costanzas’ father Frank, on NBC’s Seinfeld before going on to play play Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens.

Advertisement

He also delivered memorable turns in films such as Heavyweights, The Heartbreak Kid and both of the Zoolander movies alongside Ben Stiller.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller, who was born in New York in 1927, served in the US Army during World War Two, before going on to marry comedian Anne Meara in 1953.

Together, the couple achieved early access as comedy duo Stiller And Meara – securing frequent appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show during the 1960s and 1970s.

But he remains best known for his role as Frank Costanza in Seinfeld, for which he secured an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 1997, as well as winning the American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series.