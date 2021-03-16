Controversial new policing bill passes first hurdle in House of Commons

A controversial new policing bill has passed its first hurdle in Parliament tonight (March 16), potentially giving officers more powers to crack down on public protests.

READ MORE: What the policing bill means for your right to protest

After being debated in the House of Commons for a second time this afternoon, the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was voted upon at 7pm GMT.

It has now been confirmed that the bill passed by 359 votes to 263 – a majority of 96 – after it was overwhelmingly backed by Tory MPs.

NEW: The Commons passes the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill at 2nd reading Ayes: 359

Noes: 263

Maj: 96 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

The new bill proposes tough crackdowns on public protests, including a 10-year jail sentence for defacing public statues and more powers for police to shut down peaceful protests.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier today that his party “won’t support a Conservative Bill that doesn’t tackle violence against women and girls” – despite a number of opposition MPs backing some sections of the 307-page legislation such as longer sentences for child murder and sex offences.

The bill has been followed closely since a peaceful vigil in Clapham Common for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old woman murdered while walking home earlier this month, turned violent with clashes between peaceful protestors and police.

Over 50% of victims of violent crime in the last 3 years are women. Don't let anyone say it is a rare occurrence. It's a devastating reality for women and girls across the country. Labour won't support a Conservative Bill that doesn’t tackle violence against women and girls. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 16, 2021

The #PolicingBill, born out of Priti Patel’s fury at BLM, is the next step in our descent to authoritarianism. -biggest assault on right to protest in recent history

-expands police powers

-moves to criminalises Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities Labour is voting against it. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) March 14, 2021

This is not the end. We will resist the #PoliceCrackdownBill every step of the way. In Parliament, in the courts, in the streets. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

“Over 50% of victims of violent crime in the last 3 years are women,” Starmer tweeted. “Don’t let anyone say it is a rare occurrence. It’s a devastating reality for women and girls across the country.”

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, claimed the bill was “born out of [Home Secretary] Priti Patel’s fury at Black Lives Matter” and the Extinction Rebellion movement. She described the move as “our descent to authoritarianism”.

Reacting to the bill being passed this evening, Whittome wrote: “This is not the end. We will resist the #PoliceCrackdownBill every step of the way. In Parliament, in the courts, in the streets.”

The likes of Sleaford Mods, Lily Allen, Nadine Shah and Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite are among the musicians to have aired their thoughts on the proposed policing bill.

Following tonight’s vote, Allen tweeted: “I keep seeing people tweet that you can’t have a functioning democracy without the right to protest. If it’s not abundantly clear to you by now that this govt doesn’t care about democracy, you’ve not been paying attention.”

i keep seeing people tweet that you can’t have a functioning democracy without the right to protest. If it’s not abundantly clear to you by now that this govt doesn’t care about democracy, you’ve not been paying attention. — LILYALLEN2.0 (@lilyallen) March 16, 2021

IT’S OUR RIGHT TO PROTEST. REJECT THE #PolicingBill — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) March 15, 2021

Sleaford Mods claimed that “the protest won’t go away”, adding: “This bill will encourage a more violent reaction from what is largely a peaceful approach to protests and vigils. Perhaps violence is the only counter action against this government.”

Nadine Shah said: “IT’S OUR RIGHT TO PROTEST. REJECT THE #PolicingBill.”

Braithwaite wrote: “The split screen of the UK increasing the amount of nukes and banning protests whilst the Scottish independence movement bickers over crap no one will remember in 5 years is incredibly frustrating. Eyes on the prize people. Don’t screw this up.”