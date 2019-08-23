Converge’s Jacob Bannon responds to The 1975 citing them as influences

The hardcore band have supposedly played a big influence on The 1975's new sound.

Converge frontman, Jacob Bannon, told NME what he thinks about The 1975‘s Matty Healy frequently citing his hardcore band as an influence.

When asked what he thought, Bannon responded: “I was told about that. I appreciate any person taking the time to listen and connect with our music. Same goes for anyone who makes that effort, as we are not an ‘easy’ band to get into.”

In a recent NME interview with Healy, he talked about the band’s new sound after releasing thrashier single ‘People‘: a new direction for the group.

“I grew up with people like Converge and Minor Threat and Gorilla Biscuits,” Matty says of the hardcore sound. “And I think that ‘Notes… [on a Conditional Form’ the band’s new album]’ is an interesting record, because it has our most aggressive moments and our most tranquil moments and they’re quite harshly lined up against each other.”

Read more of our exclusive interview with Matty

But are Converge fans of The 1975 too?

“I’m not familiar with his music as it’s just not on my radar.” Bannon told us.

Perhaps he should get himself down to Reading Festival where The 1975 are heading for the very first time this evening.

The band will make a live debut of new track ‘People’ which they said they wrote with Reading Festival in mind.

The 1975 have also taken a sustainable approach to their festival merch. this year, offering to print a unique pattern on top of fans’ existing tees for just a tenner.

This follows having climate change campaigner, Greta Thunberg, speak about the world’s state climate emergency on the first single from their new record, ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’.

Check NME.com later for a review of The 1975’s Reading headline set.