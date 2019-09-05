Country singer Kylie Rae Harris killed in a car crash in New Mexico

The Texan star was 30

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a car crash in New Mexico.

The 30-year-old Texas based singer and another driver, a 16-year-old, were killed in a three-vehicle accident, according to the Associated Press, The third driver escaped injury in the crash which happened on State Road 522 last night (September 4).

Harris was driving to perform at a music festival in Taos.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist said in a statement released to Billboard. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris’ last post on social media suggested that she was low on gas. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also shared a final Instagram story describing how many of her relatives had died in the exact area she was driving through.

“I just got to Taos, I’m playing this festival here. I love this festival, for those of you who don’t know…my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here, but literally everybody that was here has passed away except from my uncle and including my dad and I’m going to cry, driving these roads you would think. I’ve been driving for almost 12 hours, you’d think that’s so exhausting and boring but the last couple of hours just driving through the mountains, remembering my place in the backseat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here it was the fucking best,’ she said.

After singing in church, Harris wrote her first song at 14. She released two albums and her most recent self-titled EP in March.