Danny Brown announces new album ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’, drops video for new track ‘Dirty Laundry’

Danny Brown has revealed details of his new album ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’, as well as sharing the video for first single ‘Dirty Laundry’.

In a press release, Danny Brown said of the new album, “This is my version of a stand-up comedy album. Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humour with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

The album is executive produced by Q-Tip, and the rapper opened up about working with the A Tribe Called Quest co-founder. “There was no room for error,” Brown said. “Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era. I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

The news comes alongside new single ‘Dirty Laundry’, with a music video directed by Simon Cahn – watch it below.

The tracklisting for ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’ is as follows:

01 ‘Change Up’

02 ‘Theme Song’

03 ‘Dirty Laundry’

04 ‘3 Tearz’ [Feat. Run the Jewels]

05 ‘Belly of the Beast’ [Feat. Obongjayar]

06 ‘Savage Nomad’

07 ‘Best Life’

08 ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’

09 ‘Negro Spiritual’ [Feat. JPEGMAFIA]

10 ‘Shine’ [Feat. Blood Orange]

11 ‘Combat’

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Atrocity Exhibition’ arrives on October 4 via Warp.

Last year, Danny Brown starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the movie White Boy Rick.

The Detroit rapper starred alongside the Oscar-winner in the Yann Demange directed movie. It was based on the true story of Richard Wershe Jr., who in the 1980s became the youngest-ever FBI informant at the age of just 14.