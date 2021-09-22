‘Daredevil”s Charlie Cox wants ‘Punisher’ back in the MCU

Charlie Cox, who starred in Marvel show Daredevil, has voiced his desire for Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher to return to the MCU.

Daredevil was cancelled by its parent platform Netflix in 2018. The Punisher followed suit in 2019.

However, rumours have circulated that Cox’s masked hero could be set for a big screen return in the upcoming Marvel offering Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Whereas Cox cannot confirm if the rumours are true, he has said that if The Punisher were to return to the MCU, nobody would be better suited to the task than Bernthal.

“I don’t know who could do a better version of The Punisher than Jon Bernthal,” he told Forbes.

“And that character is beloved, people are crazy for Frank Castle. So if they’re going to do it again, I hope they do it with him because I don’t think it gets better than that.”

Another former Netflix/Marvel star, Krysten Ritter, has also said that she would like to return to the MCU.

The show followed Daredevil as the second serialised Marvel outing on the streaming platform, but was axed in February 2019.

“I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character,” the actor said in an interview with Screen Rant. “Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has.”

Bernthal will next be seen on screen in The Sopranos spin-off The Many Saints Of Newark. In a recent interview with NME, director Alan Taylor revealed that Edie Falco returned as Carmela in a scene that didn’t make the final cut.

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again,” he said. ”

She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life.”