Dave Grohl admits nerves ahead of new Foo Fighters album: “You turn into a six-year-old”

Dave Grohl has said he is nervous about people hearing the Foo Fighters‘ new album and admitted when he plays new music to strangers, he feels like a ”six-year-old kid with his pants down”.

The Foos frontman revealed last month that the band had finished work on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ as they prepare to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Grohl also recently teased that the record is “unlike anything we’ve ever done”.

But the frontman has now admitted that he is apprehensive about people hearing it.

He told MOJO magazine: ”I’ve never entered into the album process thinking, ‘We’re the greatest, most amazing, biggest band in the world.’

”You might convince yourself of that when you’re in a room listening to shit you’ve just recorded. But the second you hit play in front of a roomful of strangers, you turn into a six-year-old kid with his pants down at school. Absolutely. You’re just [fearful].”

Credit: Getty

Drummer Taylor Hawkins also opened up about the new direction the band are taking.

“We’ve kind of become the AC/DC of post-grunge or whatever. So, the reaction is going to be interesting. It’s the most pop fantastic album we’ve ever made,” he said.

”But I had a hard time making this record because I was like Roger Taylor in the Queen movie. ‘We’re resorting to drum loops?’ I almost feel like Dave likes chaos a little bit then likes to control it.”

The band recently confirmed that their 25th anniversary van tour has been postponed as the US continues to battle coronavirus.

The rock giants announced plans last month to celebrate the milestone by touring the same stops as their first US tour back in 1995.