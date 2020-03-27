David Harbour calls on Marvel to release ‘Black Widow’ online

David Harbour has called on Marvel to release Black Widow online after the film’s cinematic release was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which focuses on Natasha Romanoff – aka Black Widow – after the events of Captain America: Civil War, was originally scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.

However, it’s among a number of big movies to have had their release dates postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There is currently no new release date confirmed for Black Widow.

Advertisement

Harbour, who plays Russian super-soldier Alexei Shostakov – aka Red Guardian – in the film, has now suggested the film should be released online instead. He made the comments during an Instagram Q&A, saying: “My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied, ‘Shocker’.

“Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade.”

The actor is also set to reprise his role as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things season 4, which has seen its production halted due to coronavirus. It was presumed that his character was dead at the end of season 3, but a recent teaser showed Hopper alive in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka.

His Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard has since responded to Hopper’s survival, telling NME: “I didn’t even know that [the trailer] was coming out until I posted it on Instagram! So I was excited. I knew Hopper was alive, I just didn’t know that trailer was coming out. So now I’m just really excited for everybody to see it.”