DC Comics file cease-and-desist after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is depicted as Wonder Woman in new comic

DC Comics have filed a cease-and-desist letter following the release of a comic that depicts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Wonder Woman.

Devil’s Due’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comic, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force New Party, Who Dis?, hit shelves May 15.

A limited edition variant cover of the strip by Carla Cohen featured the left-wing American politician decked out in the iconic Wonder Woman costume. It’s being reported that because of this variant cover DC Comics have filed a cease-and-desist letter.

According to ComicBook.com, the cease-and-desist letter “requested the covers not be distributed, but recalled, returned, or destroyed.”

Sales for the variant cover, which had a print run of 250 copies, have spiked on eBay with one seller listing a copy for $999.00. Other versions are selling for $250.00 and $310.00

Created by Devil’s Due publisher Josh Blaylock, he previously discussed the reason for making the AOC-inspired comic.

“It’s no secret that AOC has become the unofficial leader of the new school, and has sparked life back into Washington,” he began. “And that’s reflected in the enthusiasm on display by the men and women contributing to this project. While we all don’t agree on everything, we share a common excitement for the breath of fresh air the new Congress brings. I hope this is as much a cathartic release for readers as it has been for us creators.”

He added: “This time around, we wanted to create something that celebrates the fresh new energy and diversity of the stagnated legislative body, and help some good causes at the same time.”

Proceeds from the comic are scheduled to go to the United Service Organization and Raices Texas, a nonprofit “that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.”

Blaylock and Devil’s Due are set to follow-up their Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comic with a Bernie Sanders one-shot comic titled, Talk Bernie to Me!: The Bernie Sanders Special and AOC Surprise. It is due to be released in July.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been invited to speak at this year’s Glastonbury.

Known by her initials, AOC, the left-wing American politician could follow in the footsteps of Jeremy Corbyn, who delivered a rousing, call-to-arms speech at Glastonbury in 2017.