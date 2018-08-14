Desert Island Discs and other BBC podcasts now available on Spotify

Hundreds of episodes are available in total

Hundreds of BBC podcasts have been added to Spotify, with decades’ worth of Desert Island Discs episodes newly uploaded.

As well as an archive of the long-running Desert Island Discs series, other BBC podcasts now available on the streaming service include Josie Long’s Short Cuts and Brian Cox and Robin Ince’s Infinite Monkey Cage.

“The BBC is one of the largest content creators in the UK, and have worked with the biggest and best audio talent in the world,” said James Cator, Spotify’s Head of Podcast Partnerships.

“To have a comprehensive audio catalogue in the UK, the BBC are essential, so adding the BBC to our rapidly-expanding catalogue of podcasts was a natural partnership.”

“Podcasts allow people to turn time that would otherwise be wasted into time that is productive and full of interest and wonder,” Cator added.

In June, the BBC launched its new BBC Sounds audio app, describing the live and on-demand service as a way to “reinvent the BBC for a new generation”.

Back in April, over 16,000 sound effects were made available for free from the BBC library. The archive includes effects that have been used on the corporation’s radio output since the 1920s. You can now download sounds like a South American parrot talking and a long wood creak.