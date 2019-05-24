Get ready...

Netflix have confirmed that a funk-length version of Zach Galifianakis’ spoof interview programme, Between Two Ferns, will premiere on the streaming service this September.

The Funny or Die series saw Galafianakis offering an awkward comedic grilling to some of America’s biggest names – with the likes of Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama previously appearing on the show.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will be directed by Scott Aukerman and produced by Funny or Die who have released a synopsis of what viewers can expect.

It read: “Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock.

“Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.”

Announcing the film on social media, Funny or Die said the film will feature “celebrities you’ve heard of.”

There were rumours that the show would be heading to Netflix last year, although this is the first official confirmation of the project. The show returned last year for a one off special featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B.

Speaking to Vulture in 2014, Aukerman explained how they managed to enlist then-President Barack Obama for the mock chat show.

For me, the most important thing was that it didn’t come across as an advertisement. I really wanted it to be a funny, normal “Between Two Ferns” video. And the great part about it was that the White House was very accommodating of that and didn’t want to get in the way of our process,” explained Aukerman.

“They didn’t want it to be just any kind of ad; they knew that it had to be funny and it had to be what we normally do for anyone to actually watch it. “