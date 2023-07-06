‘Diablo 4’ unofficial party finder app is a hit with players

At the moment, there is no official party finder feature for Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment, and as a result, a player developed an unofficial app to allow fans to make the most of the dark action role-playing game.

Diablo 4 players are incessantly pleading with Blizzard to add a party finder feature, and the team hadn’t ruled it out in a future update when they spoke in an interview with GamesRadar+.

It looks like too little, too late though as this particular player has beaten Blizzard to the punch. On June 5, Reddit user EatableTrich publicised their app d4matchmaker. “After trying to get parties and basically playing all alone until level 70 and Blizzard is taking a while to get it done, decided to make one,” they explained.

Advertisement

In order for it to work, Diablo 4 players must input their Battle.net Battletag, their preferred language, preferred party type and the type of nightmare dungeon that they’re seeking in the game. The options are limited, as English is the only language that is selectable and there is no option for game region, and others have said that it still takes some time for a party to be formed.

“More options are coming if the party finder catches on. Currently [there are] not enough users to make the party finds more demanding, i.e. more options there are, more difficult it is to find a party,” Reddit user EatableTrich justified. However, the response is very positive to the experimental app.

Official party-finding features are, as aforementioned, unannounced for Diablo 4. “It’s certainly something that we’ll consider,” said director Joe Shely. “The game experiences that exist at launch are well served by our current feature set.”

One month after its launch, the Diablo 4 community is still finding a lot of fun in the game and some unpleasant surprises like a super-sized Butcher. The series has struck a chord too with comedian and actor Whoopi Goldberg but she had a bone to pick with Blizzard over the latest game’s omission on Mac.