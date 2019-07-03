‘IT’ director Andy Muschietti in talks to direct The Flash movie

Christina Hodson and Ezra Miller are also reportedly set to be involved.

IT director Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct the long-awaited full-length movie version of The Flash.

A new report by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Muschietti, who is also set to direct the forthcoming IT: Chapter Two, will work alongside screenwriter Christina Hodson, wh0 wrote Bumblebee and Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey.

Ezra Miller is also still set to be involved. Slated to play lead character The Fastest Man Alive, the star even presented his own script to Warner Bros for the adaptation. It was rejected back in May, but he looks set to remain in the lead role regardless.

The news of the reshuffle for the film comes after John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who wrote initial versions of the script, were moved on, and another director needed to be found.

It’s been revealed that no deals have been offered yet for Andy Muschietti or Christina Hodson to come on board for The Flash, but official offers are expected to be given soon.

Ezra Miller has played the character of The Flash since 2016’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, appearing as The Fastest Man Alive in 2017’s Justice League too.

It’s said that Ezra favoured a darker approach to the script, leading him to write his own version, while previous directors Daley and Goldstein, who have previously written Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game Night, wanted it to be a lighter version.