It's officially happening

Tim Pope has today confirmed that an upcoming film about The Cure’s 2018 Hyde Park concert will be released this summer.

After previously announcing plans for a documentary in 2017, Pope teased a brief photo from what is thought to be the film earlier this year. The picture was posted on Twitter and showed what appeared to be a silhouette of frontman Robert Smith reflecting through the window of a cinema projectionist’s booth.

The Cure celebrated four decades since the release of their debut single ‘Killing An Arab’ last year with their Hyde Park show, while this year marks the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Three Imaginary Boys.’ This summer, the band also headlines Glastonbury Festival.

Now, Pope has confirmed that a film focussing on last year’s Hyde Park show will be released this summer. On Twitter, Pope wrote: “Yes, it’s true what Robert has announced – that our film of Hyde Park will hit cinemas in early summer.

“A global release, it marks the first time to see The Cure on the big screen since ‘Orange.’ I shot it in groovy 4K and we mixed at Abbey Road in glorious 5:1 surround sound.”

He added: “No point to say more for now, but we have worked long and hard on this to give a truly cinematic experience. Just a couple of screen grabs to whet your appetite. More announcements to come in next few weeks.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Pope has spoken about a documentary project previously, explaining that it would be led by Smith. He said: “So, 2018 will see me collaborating with Robert on a feature-length, chronological documentary of The Cure’s history from the 1970s via present day to the future.

“Robert himself will tell the story and this will work alongside other events for the band’s 40-year celebration,” the director said at the end of 2017.

Pope continued: “The film to which I will bring my own style of jiggery-pokery will use as well as ‘old favourites’ a cornucopia of material from Robert’s collection which has never been seen before; Super-8; interviews; bootlegs; rare performances; behind-the-scenes, blah.”

Earlier this week, the band announced plans to livestream an upcoming gig to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Disintegration’.

As part of their extensive 2019 tour, the band announced a string of shows at Australia’s VIVID LIVE where they’ll be playing the album in full outside Sydney Opera House. The performance is directed by British filmmaker and Cure collaborator Nick Wickham.

It’s believed that The Cure are also wrapping up work on their first album in ten years – which Smith has described as “incredibly intense.”