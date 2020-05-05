Doc’n Roll Film Festival are streaming a number of music documentaries via a new online platform following the cancellation of their 2020 screenings due to the coronavirus.

The festival announced last month that all of their screenings scheduled for March, April and May had been scrapped amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Fans were subsequently directed to Doc’n Roll’s new streaming service, where organisers promised to showcase “17 amazing music documentaries” over the coming weeks and months.

Now, a total of 29 titles are available to rent digitally for around £3.99 each. The festival have said that every play goes toward helping the filmmakers and themselves stay solvent.

Among the documentaries on the platform are Gil Scott Heron: Black Wax, Death By Metal, Chuck Berry: The King Of Rock N Roll, Show Me The Picture: The Story Of Jim Marshall and L7: Pretend We’re Dead.

“Offering front-row excitement via front-room access, Doc’n Roll TV is a new pay-per-view video on demand platform serving up a wide range of acclaimed music docs to viewers across the UK and Ireland,” organisers said

“Launching with a menu of 17 feature-length films covering genres as diverse as electronic and dance; soul, jazz, gospel and blues; punk, grunge and death metal, and iconic artists ranging from Sun Ra and Al Green to L7 and Sleaford Mods, and Bad Brains to Gil Scot Heron and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Doc’n Roll TV’s menu of offerings is set to grow rapidly in the coming weeks.”

You can see the full list of films here.

This year’s Doc’n Roll Film Festival was set to take place between March and July in cities such as Liverpool, Brighton, Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester. The festival’s BFI-supported autumn run is scheduled to return to London from October 30 – November 15.