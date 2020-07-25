Doja Cat says she got coronavirus after mocking people who were scared of the disease earlier this year.

The rapper shared her experience with the virus in a new interview, saying she didn’t know how she had contracted it.

“I got COVID,” she said during an appearance on Capital XTRA yesterday (July 24). “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

Advertisement

The musician, whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini, said she was “OK now”, but didn’t confirm when she thought she had the virus. “It was a four-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now,” she added.

When the pandemic first began to spread across the US in March, the rapper mocked people who were scared about getting coronavirus in an Instagram Live broadcast. “Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit,” she said.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu. I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat featured on the latest track to be released from Anne-Marie’s forthcoming second album. The rapper teamed up with the pop star on ‘To Be Young’, which follows the release of previous singles ‘Birthday’ and ‘Her’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

Doja Cat has also collaborated with City Girls on their single ‘Pussy Talk’ and Lil Wayne’s ‘Shimmy’ in recent months.