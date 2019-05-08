Dolly Parton is launching her own fashion line – “You might even see my mug on a mug”

Replicate the country star's iconic style

Dolly Parton is launching her own fashion line, it has been announced.

The country icon has reportedly signed a new deal with IMG, who aim to develop her as a lifestyle brand. Parton will release fashion, jewellery and homeware items as part of the upcoming collection, according to WWD.

“I am excited to be working with IMG on a global scale to give my fans products that they will cherish for years to come,” Parton said of the new partnership in a statement. “You might even see my mug on a mug.”

While further details have not yet been announced, the clothing on offer is likely to resemble the ‘9 To 5’ star’s signature Americana style. Expect denim, cowboy hats, and fringed jacket sleeves aplenty.

Meanwhile, Parton’s face was recently featured on jackets as part of Gucci’s spring 2019 collection. LA’s Grammy Museum also showcased some of the singer’s most iconic stage costumes for their ‘Diamond In A Rhinestone World’ exhibition.

“I probably have thousands of dresses from over the years,” said Parton of the pieces on display. “I had a hard time letting go of some of my favourites, but I’m excited for them to be included in this exhibit. I can’t wait to see them on display at the GRAMMY Museum!”

In other news, Dolly Parton has said that she wants to collaborate with K-Pop band BTS.