Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have confirmed that they are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trump tweeted the news on Friday morning (October 2), writing: “Flotus (Melania) and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.

“We will get through this TOGETHER.”

Advertisement

Only two hours before announcing the shock diagnosis, Trump had tweeted to confirm that his aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He wrote: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

It is believed that Hicks travelled with Trump on Air Force One to the first Presidential debate against Joe Biden earlier this week.

According to reports, Hicks began developing mild symptoms during the flight home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, before it was subsequently confirmed that she had contracted the virus.

Advertisement

Trump also traveled to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey for a fundraiser yesterday, despite receiving reports that Hicks had been feeling ill.

Trump is now expected to be in quarantine for two weeks, alongside Melania. He is 74-years-old, putting him in higher risk of serious health complications that can arise from the virus. It is thought that the president will still try to continue to run the country while in quarantine.

He has been previously criticised for his handling of the pandemic and downplaying its seriousness.

At the time of writing, over 208,000 Americans have died from the virus.