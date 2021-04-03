Donald Glover shares on-set photo from ‘Atlanta’ as filming resumes

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has shared an on-set photo from Atlanta as filming begins for the show’s third season.

Taking to Instagram, the musician and actor shared a new cast photo of himself alongside co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfiel, and Zazie Beetz.

“‘Day O’ S3 ATL”, Glover captioned the photo, revealing that work had begun on the long-awaited Season 3 of the show.

Early last year, plans were revealed for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show to air its season three premiere in January 2021, with season four expected to launch later in the year. However, to coronavirus restrictions, these dates were pushed back. The Season 2 finale aired three years ago, in 2018.

You can see the full post below:

Back in March, it was reported that back-to-back seasons of the hit series would begin shooting in Europe in April.

As reported in Deadline, sources said Glover and the show’s cast and crew would travel to Europe with production on the seasons set to start on April 5. The production is expected to begin in London, before moving on to Amsterdam and Paris.

Last year, FX Networks executives John Landgraf spoke about shooting being pushed back, and the plans for how to bring the two seasons’ together.

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta,” he said. “It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID.

“That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit.”

Last year, Glover said only The Sopranos “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta, promising that the forthcoming editions of his show are “going to be some of the best television ever made.”