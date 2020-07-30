Donald Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

Donald Trump has called for a delay to November’s presidential election, claiming it will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

The US President suggested the idea on Twitter, after previously criticising plans for an increase in postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Despite Trump’s proposals, a change to the date would prove a tough task. Election dates are set by the US Congress and enshrined in federal law – which means they would require an act of Congress to change.

There are also no constitutional provisions to push back the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

There is also no evidence to support Trump’s claims of potential electoral fraud, even in states that could opt for all-mail votes.

He told supporters in Arizona last month that “this will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country.”

Trump is standing for re-election in November, but faces competition from the presumptive Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

Kanye West has also announced his intention to stand, although his campaign has been marred by controversy. His White House bid was thrown into further doubt yesterday after officials in Illinois announced plans to review the validity of the signatures needed to secure his place on the November ballot.

Last week, Elon Musk claimed he urged West to postpone his presidential campaign until 2024.