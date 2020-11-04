Donald Trump confirms he’ll go to Supreme Court over US election result

Donald Trump has confirmed that he will go to the Supreme Court and demand that the counting of votes is stopped in the US election.

Speaking to supporters and press at the White House, the President prematurely claimed that “we did win” the election against Joe Biden and Democratic Party (despite having no basis to do so) – before confirming plans to halt ballot counting in states that are yet to declare due to mail-in voting.

“We were getting ready for a big celebrations, and all of a sudden it was called off,” he said. “The results tonight have been phenomenal.”

Donald Trump says he believes he has won the election and called the results "phenomenal", stating that he believes that he has already won the election. The presidential race is still too early to call. Follow live updates: https://t.co/aucyqYL6lT#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/1iR4juiVR7 — euronews (@euronews) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Without providing any evidence, Trump called the election “a fraud on the American public” and went on to claim wins in the states of Georgia and North Carolina, which are yet to declare their victor.

“This is a major fraud on our nation,” he said. “We want the law to be used in a proper manner – so we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4am and add them to the list. It is a very sad moment.”

He added: “We will win this, and as far as I am concerned – we already have won it.”

At the time of writing, Trump is narrowly losing to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, but has scooped victory in key states including Texas and Florida. It is expected that it could take until Friday for a final result to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Kanye West has conceded a loss and a group of congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been re-elected.