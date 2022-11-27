Donald Trump describes Kanye West as a “seriously troubled man” after Mar-a-Logo dinner

Donald Trump has called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” following their recent dinner together at the former US President’s Florida estate.

Trump took to Truth Social, the alt-tech, ‘anti censorship’ social media platform he helped to launch after being banned from Twitter in 2021, to share his version of events from his meeting with West. Both men are making a bid for the White House in 2024, with West confirming his candidacy earlier this week. He initially ran for the presidency in 2020 but conceded his run after winning 50,000 votes, while vowing to take a second shot at the race in 2024.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed advice,” Trump wrote. “He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

One of the people Trump is referring to is right-wing political commentator Nick Fuentes, who has documented white supremacist leanings. West was seen with Fuentes at Miami’s airport and later described him as a “Trump loyalist” in what appeared to be a presidential campaign video released on Friday (November 25). He also said that Trump was “really impressed” with Fuentes, despite not knowing him.

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022

West has confirmed on his newly-reinstated Twitter account that at this meeting, he asked Trump to be his running mate. “First time at Mar-a-Lago,” he tweeted. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes.”

He later posted a poll for fans in which he asked: “What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting And I had on jeans Yikes What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024? — ye (@kanyewest) November 23, 2022

He had said in the aforementioned video that his proposition was “lower on the list of things that caught [Trump] off guard”, claiming instead that the politician was “most perturbed” by “the fact that I walked in with intelligence.”

The moment during the dinner where Trump tried to dissuade West from running for President was also seemingly confirmed in West’s video. “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose,” he said. “I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, hold on hold on, you’re talking about Ye.”

Trump and West’s relationship dates as far back as 2015, the year when West first announced his intention to run for president in 2020. Trump later told Rolling Stone that he “hope[d] to run against [West] someday.” The following year, West declared to crowds at his Saint Pablo Tour that “if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump,” before meeting with Trump at the Trump Towers in New York City.

In 2018, West wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat during his appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The rapper’s Trump-related tangent during the broadcast was cut off to the general viewing public, with Trump later tweeting that West’s appearance “was great”.