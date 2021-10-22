Donald Trump launches new TRUTH social media platform, but prohibits users making fun of him

Former US president Donald Trump has launched a new social media platform called TRUTH Social.

The new platform is described as “America’s ‘Big Tent'” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology”.

However, as a user of the site you must “agree not to disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the site,” the terms of service for Trump’s new platform read.

It’s not clear exactly what constitutes tarnishing TRUTH Social, or what the punishment would be for doing so, but a clue could be in the result of Trump’s past behaviour on social media.

Earlier this year, he was banned from Twitter after encouraging his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on January 6, telling them to “walk down to the Capitol” because “you will never take back our country with weakness”.

TRUTH Social has been developed by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a “rival to the liberal media consortium” that plans on fighting back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, “which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America”.

This press release reporters are getting is legit – confirmed to me by sources close to former President Trump. He is launching a media company with a social media platform called “TRUTH Social”. pic.twitter.com/b417jq6Xkd — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 21, 2021

In a press release, Trump said of his social media platform: “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable.

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”

He concluded: “Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

TRUTH Social hasn’t officially launched yet, but there is currently a waiting list available and you can pre-order the app on the Apple Store.

Meanwhile, a new HBO documentary exploring January’s US Capitol insurrection, Four Hours At The Capitol, aired earlier this week.

The film, which was collaboratively produced by HBO and BBC, includes brand new footage from the extraordinary events of the day and exclusive interviews that show the personal experiences of those who witnessed the events.